Alperen Sengun News: Fills up stat sheet again

Sengun recorded 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to Utah.

Sengun scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half of Saturday's game. He coasted his way to his 34th double-double of the season (and fourth in as many games), and he was three dimes shy from logging his fourth triple-double of the 2024 campaign. Sengun has averaged 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 33.9 minutes per game across his last four outings.