Alperen Sengun News: Posts strong double-double

Sengun registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Orlando.

Sengun posted a double-double for the fourth straight game, and the fifth time over his last six appearances, as he remains a capable two-way player who can also fill the stat sheet from time to time. Firmly entrenched as one of the go-to options on offense for Houston, Sengun is averaging a robust line of 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game since the beginning of March.