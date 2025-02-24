Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amari Bailey headshot

Amari Bailey News: Scores 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bailey (ankle) returned to action in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers, finishing with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in 16 minutes.

Bailey put up quite the performance in limited action for the Wolves. After a slow start to the campaign, Bailey will attempt to build some momentum from this game, but minutes won't be easy to come by behind Trevor Keels and El Ellis.

Amari Bailey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now