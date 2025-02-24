Amari Bailey News: Scores 12 points
Bailey (ankle) returned to action in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers, finishing with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in 16 minutes.
Bailey put up quite the performance in limited action for the Wolves. After a slow start to the campaign, Bailey will attempt to build some momentum from this game, but minutes won't be easy to come by behind Trevor Keels and El Ellis.
Amari Bailey
Free Agent
