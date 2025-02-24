Amari Bailey News: Scores 12 points

Bailey (ankle) returned to action in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers, finishing with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in 16 minutes.

Bailey put up quite the performance in limited action for the Wolves. After a slow start to the campaign, Bailey will attempt to build some momentum from this game, but minutes won't be easy to come by behind Trevor Keels and El Ellis.