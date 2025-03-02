Amen Thompson Injury: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Thompson is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right shoulder soreness.
Thompson is one of five Rockets listed as questionable for Monday's game, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. Fred VanVleet (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Thompson would likely slide back to point guard if he's cleared to suit up versus Oklahoma City.
