Amen Thompson Injury: Progressing toward return

Head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Thompson (ankle) has yet to go through contact drills, though he is progressing well and could return as soon as Friday's game against Miami, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson has been out since March 10 due to a sprained left ankle, though he is expected to return shortly after he is able to go through contact drills. An MRI on the 22-year-old's ankle showed no structural damage, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns from the extended absence. Over his last 10 appearances, Thompson has averaged 15.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 blocks across 36.4 minutes per contest.