Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Thompson (calf) will play Monday versus Detroit, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Thompson officially has the green light to return after missing Saturday's game versus Portland, and there's no word of any restrictions. This means Jae'Sean Tate will likely head back to the bench for Houston. Thompson has averaged 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.9 steals on 59.5 percent shooting from the field over his last eight appearances.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
