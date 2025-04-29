Amen Thompson News: Just misses double-double in loss

Thompson finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After three lackluster scoring efforts to begin his first career playoff run, Thompson stepped up his production Monday. The second-year wing is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks through four games, and the Rockets may need something special from the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft if they're going to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.