Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:46am

Thompson notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 victory over Golden State in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson has been one of the best all-around players for the Rockets during the 2024-25 campaign, but he struggled to have a significant impact in Game 2, finishing with a less-than-stellar stat line. The rising star usually makes his presence felt defensively, which didn't happen Wednesday. However, Houston was still able to come out on top ahead of the series shifting to San Francisco for the next two games.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now