Amen Thompson News: Muted performance in win

Thompson notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 victory over Golden State in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson has been one of the best all-around players for the Rockets during the 2024-25 campaign, but he struggled to have a significant impact in Game 2, finishing with a less-than-stellar stat line. The rising star usually makes his presence felt defensively, which didn't happen Wednesday. However, Houston was still able to come out on top ahead of the series shifting to San Francisco for the next two games.