Amen Thompson News: Nears double-double in win
Thompson chipped in 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Thompson came three rebounds shy of a double-double in Friday's win. The defensive-minded guard plays a significant role on this team during his second season in the league, as he continues to improve as a two-way threat. The 21-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.
