Amen Thompson News: Notches eight stocks in win

Thompson totaled 25 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and five steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 victory over the Warriors in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson logged at least five steals for the second time this season, making life difficult for Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors to bring the series score to 3-2. Thompson's 25 points tied for his second most in a game this year. The second-year wing is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during the first round.