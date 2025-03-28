Andrew Funk News: Knocks down six triples in G League

Funk logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 112-110 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Funk did most of his damage in the first half, with 15 of his 20 points coming across the first two quarters of Thursday's game. Funk has averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 31.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings while shooting 42.0 percent from three-point range.