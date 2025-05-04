Andrew Nembhard News: Drops team-high 23 points

Nembhard recorded 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nembhard played his role to perfection, helping the Pacers to an impressive road victory over the Cavaliers. It's been a solid postseason thus far for Nembhard, having now scored double-digits in five of his six games. While his numbers don't always reflect the impact he has for Indiana, you can be sure he will continue to play a key role in the team's efforts to return to the Eastern Conference finals.