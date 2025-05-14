Andrew Nembhard News: Plays well in Game 5 win

Nembhard registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 victory over Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nembhard has been a breakout performer in the postseason as evidenced by his increasing workloads -- T.J. McConnell played just 10 minutes Tuesday. Across 10 postseason games, Nembhard is shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes.