Andrew Nembhard News: Records six turnovers in win

Nembhard posted seven points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one steal in Wednesday's 111-91 win over the Raptors.

Nembhard tied a career high with six turnovers Wednesday, although it ultimately didn't hinder the Pacers in a blowout win. The 25-year-old is known to be a steady ball-handler, but has struggled with ball security and giveaways lately. In 11 games in February, Nembhard is averaging 9.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, but also 2.5 turnovers per game.