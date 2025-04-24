Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins News: Held to 10 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Wiggins logged 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wiggins was having an off night for Miami, so coach Erik Spoelstra opted to roll with the hot hands of Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic down the stretch. Wiggins had better luck in Game 1, finishing with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

