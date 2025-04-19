Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards Injury: Dealing with cramping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 5:48am

The Timberwolves announced that Edwards is questionable to return Saturday in Game 1 of the team's first-round series with the Lakers due to cramping.

Edwards checked out of the game with 2:58 in the third quarter due to what was believed to be an injury, but he appears to have avoided a serious issue. While Edwards may not be able to return to action Saturday, he should be on track to be available for Game 2 on Tuesday.

