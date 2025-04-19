Anthony Edwards Injury: Departs from Game 1
Edwards headed to the locker room in the second half of Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers in the first-round playoff series due to an apparent calf injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After missing a layup with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter, Edwards checked out of the game and went straight to the locker room, with a trainer walking alongside him. The Timberwolves will evaluate him and should provide an update on his status at some point in the fourth quarter.
