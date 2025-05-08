Anthony Edwards Injury: Exits to locker room Thursday

Edwards exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Thursday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.

Edwards drove to the basket, and an opposing player landed on his left ankle, causing him to stay down for an extended period. The superstar was seemingly in a considerable amount of pain and was helped to the locker room, limping down the tunnel. If Edwards is unable to return, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time.