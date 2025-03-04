Anthony Edwards Injury: Leaves for locker room Tuesday

Edwards exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left wrist/thumb injury during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards asked to be subbed out and immediately walked back to the locker room. The club will likely provide further details on the injury after the superstar has been evaluated, and while he's sidelined, Jaylen Clark and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates for a bump in minutes.