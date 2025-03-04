Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Leaves for locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Edwards exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left wrist/thumb injury during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards asked to be subbed out and immediately walked back to the locker room. The club will likely provide further details on the injury after the superstar has been evaluated, and while he's sidelined, Jaylen Clark and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now