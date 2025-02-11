Anthony Edwards Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Edwards (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Edwards has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to right hip soreness, and he was previously held out of Saturday's win over Portland as a precautionary measure. If the superstar is sidelined in the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Edwards has averaged 38.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 three-pointers, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent from downtown in 36.8 minutes per contest.