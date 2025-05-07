Anthony Edwards News: Bounces back in second half

Edwards supplied 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards struggled badly in the first half but bounced back in the final two quarters and scored all but one of his 23 points, but the late surge wasn't enough and the Timberwolves still lost Game 1 of the series at home. Minnesota needs Edwards to be at his best in this playoff series, and while the 23-point output ended up being a solid display, the team needs him to be more efficient since he needed 22 shots to do so.