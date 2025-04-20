Anthony Edwards News: Fills up stat sheet in Game 1

Edwards provided 22 points (8-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in the Timberwolves' 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Edwards didn't have the best first half in Game 1, but made up for it in the second half by coming two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double to help lead his team to a win in Los Angeles. Although Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels stole the show for Minnesota by combining for 48 points, the Timberwolves will need Edwards to keep playing at a high level to pull off a first-round series victory.