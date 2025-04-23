Anthony Edwards News: Hits for 25 in Game 2 loss

Edwards notched 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After erupting for more than 40 points in two of the Timberwolves' last three games in the regular season, Edwards production to begin the playoffs has been a little more muted. He's still averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 boards, 4.5 assists and 3.0 threes, but his 40.9 percent shooting from the floor and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc are a bit below the standards he established this season. With the series tied 1-1, Edwards will look to solve the Lakers' perimeter defense when the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday.