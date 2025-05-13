Anthony Edwards News: Powers Minnesota to victory
Edwards contributed 30 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-110 win over Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Edwards scored at least 30 points for the second straight game, helping Minnesota win comfortably. The margin was sizeable enough to allow Edwards to sit out a significant portion of the final quarter. Feeling refreshed and ready to go, Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to wrap up the series at home Wednesday.
