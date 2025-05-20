Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 6:40pm

Edwards (ankle) has returned in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards tweaked his ankle in the first quarter and began the second in the locker room before checking back in at the 7:01 mark. The superstar appears to be moving well and will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now