Anthony Edwards News: Returns Tuesday
Edwards (ankle) has returned in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards tweaked his ankle in the first quarter and began the second in the locker room before checking back in at the 7:01 mark. The superstar appears to be moving well and will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
