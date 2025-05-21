Anthony Edwards News: Underwhelms in Game 1 loss

Edwards notched 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards played a team-high 37 minutes despite suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter. While it did force him to the locker room, he appeared largely untroubled upon returning to the court. It was a rough shooting night for Edwards, totaling fewer than 20 points for just the second time this postseason. Although the ankle could result in Edwards popping up on the injury report, it is unlikely he will miss any time, barring any major setbacks leading into Thursday's Game 2.