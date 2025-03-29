Ariel Hukporti Injury: Not yet practicing

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that Hukporti (knee) isn't doing much in practice other than individual work, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hukporti is on the mend from surgery to address a torn meniscus, which he underwent Feb. 28. Though Hukporti hasn't experienced any reported complications in his recovery, the rookie isn't guaranteed to make it back on the court before the end of the regular season. Even when healthy this season, Hukporti has largely been outside of the rotation, appearing in 25 games while averaging 8.7 minutes.