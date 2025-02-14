Fantasy Basketball
Armaan Franklin

Armaan Franklin News: Logs 11 minutes in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Franklin failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded one rebound across 11 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Thursday marked Franklin's first action of the G League regular season. He didn't do much with the opportunity and appears to remain on the outside of the team's rotation looking in.

Armaan Franklin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
