Armaan Franklin News: Logs 11 minutes in victory
Franklin failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded one rebound across 11 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Thursday marked Franklin's first action of the G League regular season. He didn't do much with the opportunity and appears to remain on the outside of the team's rotation looking in.
Armaan Franklin
Free Agent
