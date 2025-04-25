Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Plays 18 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Thompson closed with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The second-year forward delivered another quiet night on the offensive end, though he was efficient while playing fewer than 20 minutes for the first time this series. Thompson is averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 20.7 minutes per game during the first round.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
