Austin Reaves News: Struggles from deep in win
Reaves provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 win over Minnesota in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Reaves hasn't had the best series throughout two games, with the rising star especially struggling from beyond the arc, going a combined 3-for-14. The 26-year-old guard will have another shot to get back on track Friday, with the series now shifting to Minnesota for the next two games.
