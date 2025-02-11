Ayo Dosunmu News: Available Tuesday

Dosunmu (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dosunmu will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons after battling an illness. The 24-year-old has started the last seven games for the Bulls, averaging 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from deep.