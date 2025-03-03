Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Shutdowns and Standouts

Ayo Dosunmu missed three games due to a shoulder injury before returning to action on February 28. However, it was announced on Sunday that he will miss the rest of the season as further evaluations revealed shoulder instability. It is never a good time for injuries, but Dosunmu was just getting back in the groove after a 10-game absence between late-December and early-January. He was also set to take on a major role for the squad after the departure of Zach LaVine. As a result of Dosunmu's absence, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kevin Huerter, and Jevon Carter should all see increased opportunities.

We are within the crunch time of the regular season, where some tougher calls have to be made in terms of prioritizing long-term health versus going for one last push at a playoff spot. Last week, we saw a few teams decide to play it safe with key players, as Joel Embiid, Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Suggs were shut down for the season. On the other hand, it is the time when players can step up to give their squads much-needed boosts, helping set the tone for the prize run. In this article, we will review both sides of the coin by delving into the situations of the three aforementioned players and also looking at a handful that are certainly not done yet.

Shut Down

Ayo Dosunmu missed three games due to a shoulder injury before returning to action on February 28. However, it was announced on Sunday that he will miss the rest of the season as further evaluations revealed shoulder instability. It is never a good time for injuries, but Dosunmu was just getting back in the groove after a 10-game absence between late-December and early-January. He was also set to take on a major role for the squad after the departure of Zach LaVine. As a result of Dosunmu's absence, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kevin Huerter, and Jevon Carter should all see increased opportunities.

Joel Embiid has been shut down for the season due to his ongoing knee issues. The big man only managed to take the court 19 times this season, averaging 30.2 minutes per game in those outings. His continuous struggles this season make the news not much of a surprise, although it does not take away from the frustrations surely felt by Embiid, the squad and fans alike regarding the notably disappointing results for the campaign. The Sixers will continue to look to Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele to step up at center, but this news ultimately puts the lid on any hopes that the 76ers would be able to salvage their season with a late playoff push.

Jalen Suggs missed 10 games during January due to a back injury and returned for one game, where he played 16 minutes, before being diagnosed with a quadriceps injury. He has been sidelined since that January 25th appearance, but his injury status has been changed to indicate an issue with his left knee, which will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. It is a tough blow to the Magic, who, after a solid start to the season, have dealt with significant injury absences to their top three players. However, the club has shown resilience and has the backcourt depth to remain competitive. Cole Anthony is in line to remain the starter, while Anthony Black should also continue to enjoy a significant role.

Standing Out

Stephen Curry opened the week with one of his quieter games of the season, as he finished with 15 points in a win over the Hornets. However, he made sure to make a point in the following outing, as he dropped a season-high 56 points on 16-for-25 shooting against a solid defensive team in the Magic. Curry kept the momentum going on Saturday, where he turned in his seventh double-double of the season with 29 points and 13 assists in a loss to the struggling 76ers, while his team was shorthanded. Curry leads his club with an average of 24.1 points per game and will need to continue playing at a high level to close out the season in order to help ensure a playoff spot. Although the Warriors sit seventh in the West, they are only 0.5 games ahead of 10th, and 4.5 games ahead of 11th place.

Shaedon Sharpe put together a strong week, averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over four games, including a season-high 36-point effort in a win over the Wizards on Wednesday. He then followed up with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists in a win over the Nets in the following outing. Despite a rough season for the Trail Blazers, Sharpe has been able to show relatively consistent play and is working on a career-high scoring average of 17.5 points per game. He started in 31 consecutive games from mid-November to mid-January before being relegated to the bench for 18 games, until he finally returned to the starting lineup in the last two outings. He should continue to see a significant amount of opportunity. However, it can be challenging to predict what decisions the Trail Blazers might make as their season is close to becoming irrelevant.

Tyrese Haliburton has turned in five consecutive double-doubles, dating back to February 23, and he is averaging 23.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 3.2 steals over that stretch, including shooting a blistering 62.7 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep. Shooting percentage and defensive impact considered, this would have to be the best stretch of the season for the young point guard, which is good timing, as this is when the stakes start to increase in the hunt for playoff positioning. The Pacers were a team that surprised many by making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. While currently sitting fifth place in the East, they could be a tough opponent for anyone if they are in top form come playoff time.

Zach Collins put together an impressive week, averaging 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over four consecutive starts in the absence of Nikola Vucevic. However, with Vucevic expected to return to action later this week, it is unclear how much opportunity Collins will get to maintain his production. Nonetheless, he was able to provide a reminder of what he is capable of, which should at least earn him consistent rotation minutes with his new squad.

Mark Williams dispelled any concerns that he may not be fit to play after the rescinded trade debacle a couple of weeks ago, as he turned in three consecutive double-doubles last week, averaging 20.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over that span. However, with the Hornets' season nearing the point of no return, they may shut him down before too long to avoid any potential issues.

Bol Bol averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks through four games last week, including his two highest-scoring performances of the season, with one 25-point and one 23-point display. His continued excellence would be one of the only hopes that the Suns have of avoiding the embarrassment of missing the postseason. The big man should continue to see a significant role down the stretch, as he has been one of their few bright spots in the last couple of months.