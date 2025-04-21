Ben Simmons News: Barely noticeable Monday

Simmons notched two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist over eight minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over Denver in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Simmons continues to play a limited role for the Clippers, playing no more than 15 minutes for the seventh straight game. He is playing as the backup center right now, a role that utilized his defense and nothing more. While he should remain in the rotation, it is unlikely we see him playing meaningful minutes in what is likely to be a hard-fought series against the Nuggets.