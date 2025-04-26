Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Invisible again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Simmons had two points (1-1 FG) and one block over seven minutes during Saturday's 101-99 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Simmons continues to be nothing more than an afterthought for the Clippers, having now accumulated more fouls than points, rebounds or assists. His role at this point is to give Ivica Zubac a break, albeit for only a few minutes. The series is now tied at 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday in Denver.

