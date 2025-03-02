Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Mathurin (wrist) can be considered day-to-day moving forward, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mathurin has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago while he deals with a sprained left wrist and various other ailments. However, Carlisle wouldn't rule out a potential return in Tuesday's game against the Rockets. The third-year pro has come off the bench in each of his last six appearances, during which he has averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 25.3 minutes per contest. With Mathurin on the shelf, Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard could see a bump in minutes.