Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 2:40pm

Mathurin (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Mathurin is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to an abdominal contusion. The 22-year-old swingman has made three appearances during the first round, averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per contest. If Mathurin remains sidelined, Ben Sheppard will likely see an uptick in playing time.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
