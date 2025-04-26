Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mathurin is questionable for Game 4 against the Bucks on Sunday due to an abdominal contusion.

Mathurin has played more than 20 minutes in just one of his three appearances in the series, and his playing time has been diminishing with each passing game. Through three games in this first-round matchup, Mathurin is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now