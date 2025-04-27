Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Won't play in Game 4

Mathurin (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Bucks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

After playing in the first three games of this first-round series, Mathurin will be sidelined Sunday due to an abdominal contusion. The Pacers will likely lean on Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy to help shoulder the load in Game 4.