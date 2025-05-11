Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin News: Ejected during Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Mathurin was ejected during Sunday's game after being assessed a flagrant two foul against the Cavaliers, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mathurin got into an altercation with Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter in the first quarter of Game 4, resulting in his ejection from the game. The Arizona logged one minute off the bench Sunday, finishing with one rebound before being sent to the locker room.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
