Bobi Klintman News: Fares well in G League win

Klintman totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 42 minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 118-114 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Klintman flirted with a double-double with his strong effort on the glass, and he was one of three Motor City starters to score 20 or more points. The two-way forward should see plenty of opportunities to stay sharp in the G League given he's yet to establish himself within Detroit's rotation.