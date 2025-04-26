Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Disappoints again Saturday

Bogdanovic contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Saturday's 101-99 loss to Denver in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Bogdanovic has had no impact since arriving in Los Angeles, a trend that continued Saturday. While the end to his regular season was disappointing, his playoff contributions have been even more so. Across the first four games, Bogdanovic has scored a total of just nine points, all of which have come in the past two games.