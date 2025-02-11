Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Bogdanovic (recently traded) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bogdanovic is set to make his Clippers debut after having been acquired by the club via trade Thursday. Over his last 10 outings with the Hawks, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now