NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at IND: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games

LAC at ORL: Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games; Magic 6-4 in last 10 games

MIA at WAS: Heat on four-game win streak; Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games

UTA at CHA: Jazz on five-game slide; Hornets on five-game slide

BOS at MEM: Celtics on eight-game win streak; Grizzlies on two-game slide

CHI at OKC: Bulls 7-3 in last 10 games; Thunder on nine-game win streak

BKN at DAL: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Mavs on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAC - Jake LaRavia (thumb): OUT

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (calf), Myles Turner (illness): OUT

LAC - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Questionable; Amir Coffey (knee), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand), Duncan Robinson (back), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Keyonte George (ankle), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

UTA - Cody Williams (illness), Collin Sexton (pelvis): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), Walker Kessler (rest), Lauri Markkanen (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee), Luke Kornet (illness): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Kevin Huerter (thumb), Tre Jones (foot): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hip), Jaylin Williams (hip), Chet Holmgren (hip): Questionable; Aaron Wiggins (Achilles): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (back): OUT

DAL - Daniel Gafford (knee), Anthony Davis (groin): Probable; Dereck Lively (ankle): Questionable; Dante Exum (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,600) vs. Kings

Haliburton is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.4 steals, including three games with over 45 DK points, through five outings since returning from a three-game absence. He averages 3.0 made three-pointers per game and faces a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Kings, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,500) at Magic

Harden continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two with at least 60 DK points. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Magic, who, despite their solid defense, give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($8,100) at Pacers

Aside from the Kings' recent struggles, DeRozan continues to deliver solid numbers, averaging 21.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 46.0 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,600) vs. Kings

Siakam is coming off a couple quieter outings but is averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 blocks across 10 appearances, including four with over 40 DK points and a high of 51.0. He is likely to prosper against the Kings, who give up the league's second-most points and fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,600) at Wizards

Adebayo topped 30 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 10 outings, including a high of 57.3 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Grizzlies

Tatum remains dominant, averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals through his last 10 appearances, including five with at least 50 DK points and a high of 76.0. He will have to keep up the strong play to give his side the best chance against a capable Grizzlies squad, and he is likely to flourish as they give up the league's 10th-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. He also finished with 48.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.

Mid-Range Money

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($6,600) vs. Nets

Dinwiddie is thriving in a starting role, averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals over six consecutive starts, including four with more than 44 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($6,500) at Hornets

Filipowski is up for a fifth consecutive start after averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that span, including a high of 40.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage. He is also up for a significant amount of playing time, as his squad is shorthanded.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($4,800) at Wizards

Mitchell continues to provide good support to the Heat's backcourt, averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including four with over 30 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($3,900) at Hornets

Sensabaugh is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, including five with at least 20 DK points. He should do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards. He is also up for increased responsibility for his shorthanded squad.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($3,900) at Wizards

Highsmith is coming off a couple of impressive outings and is averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games. He has a great opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.