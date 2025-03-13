Branden Carlson News: Logs double-double in G League
Carlson compiled 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 130-102 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Carlson notched his fifth double-double over 13 outings in the G League on the season. The rookie center is signed to a two-way deal with Oklahoma City and is eligible to be active in 13 of the NBA club's remaining 16 games.
