Branden Carlson News: Returns to NBA

Carlson recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 loss to the G League's Valley Suns. Following the game, the Thunder recalled Carlson from the Oklahoma City Blue, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Carlson will return to the NBA after starting for the Blue in Thursday's G League outing. Carlson is averaging 0.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 3.7 minutes across his six appearances for the Thunder this season.