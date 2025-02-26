Brandon Boston Injury: Moved up from two-way deal

The Pelicans officially signed Boston (ankle) to a standard two-year NBA contract Wednesday.

Shortly before the All-Star break, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations hinted that Boston would be upgraded from his two-way deal while the fourth-year wing was closing in on his season-long limit of 50 active games at the NBA level. Boston hasn't played since Feb. 8 while recovering from a left ankle sprain and a non-COVID-19-related illness, but the Pelicans have nonetheless followed through with their plan to move the 23-year-old up to the 15-man roster. The Pelicans signed guard Jalen Crutcher to fill Boston's vacated two-way spot.