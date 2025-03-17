NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 17

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Slate Overview

MIA at NYK: Heat on seven-game slide; Knicks 21-11 at home

DET at NOP: Pistons on two-game slide; Pelicans 3-7 in last 10 games

PHI at HOU: 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games; Rockets on six-game win streak

IND at MIN: Pacers 5-5 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on eight-game win streak

CHI at UTA: Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games; Jazz on nine-game slide

DEN at GSW: Nuggets 5-5 in last 10 games; Warriors on seven-game win streak

TOR at PHX: Raptors 8-24 on road; Suns 4-6 in last 10 games

WAS at POR: Wizards on two-game slide; Trail Blazers 17-16 at home

MEM at SAC: Grizzlies 18-14 on road; Kings on four-game slide

SAS at LAL: Spurs 10-21 on road; Lakers 26-7 at home

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (leg): Questionable; Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (ankle): OUT

NOP - Yves Missi (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (finger), Zion Williamson (personal): Questionable; Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (groin), Tyrese Maxey (back), Kyle Lowry (hip), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Myles Turner (hip): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (personal): OUT

CHI - Josh Giddey (ankle): Doubtful; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Keyonte George (foot), Lauri Markkanen (ankle): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), KJ Martin (elbow), Collin Sexton (rest): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (back), Quinten Post (ankle): Questionable; Brandin Podziemski (back): OUT

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (foot): Questionable; Bradley Beal (hamstring): Doubtful

WAS - Marcus Smart (illness): Questionable; Corey Kispert (thumb): OUT

POR - Toumani Camara (calf): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Jabari Walker (concussion): OUT

MEM - Scotty Pippen (wrist): Questionable; Santi Aldama (calf): Doubtful; Ja Morant (hamstring): OUT

SAC - Trey Lyles (back): Questionable

LAL - Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin), Trey Jemison (illness): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,800) at Pelicans

Cunningham topped 40 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including two with more than 60, while averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points and per game and the second-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,600) vs. 76ers

Green reached the 40 DK-point mark in each of the last three outings, including a high of 50.3, and he is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games. He is up for an ideal chance to maintain the momentum with a matchup against the 76ers, who are significantly shorthanded and give up the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($7,700) vs. Nuggets

Butler continues to thrive with his new squad, averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals over 15 appearances, including a high of 52.5 DK points early last week. He must bring his best effort to help his club compete with a highly capable Nuggets team, and he should find room to get his shot going as the Nuggets give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,400) at Kings

Jackson topped 30 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a five-game absence, including a high of 43.0 DK points in the most recent outing. He faces a favorable matchup lined up across from Keegan Murray in the frontcourt, and he should thrive against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,700) vs. Pacers

Randle is averaging 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists, with a high of 52.5 DK points over eight games since returning to action after being sidelined for the entire month of January. He is likely to keep up the production against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's third-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs. Raptors

With the Suns sitting 1.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the West, Durant is just about the squad's only hope at making a push to secure a chance at the postseason. He is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 40 DK points and a high of 55.8. He has a great chance to prosper against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($6,600) vs. Pacers

McDaniels is on a roll, averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.0. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Pacers, who are dealing with a few injuries and give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($5,800) at Pelicans

Harris is averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals, including reaching the 34 DK-point mark three times over five games since returning from a two-game absence. He is up for a great chance to thrive against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Suns ($4,300) vs. Raptors

Despite the Suns' struggles, Jones continues to deliver decent numbers, averaging 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 10 games, including a high of 45.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are significantly shorthanded and give up the league's most free throws per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,700) vs. Pacers

Alexander-Walker does a great job chipping in off the bench and is averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 20 DK points and a high of 33.8. He is likely to do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage.

Nick Richards, Suns ($4,400) vs. Raptors

Richards is averaging 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including eight with at least 20 DK points and a high of 39.5. He faces a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

