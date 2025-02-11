Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Agrees to 3-year, $120 million deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:15pm

Ingram (ankle) and the Raptors agreed to a three-year, $120 million extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a huge vote of confidence from Toronto and this move will prevent Ingram from hitting free agency during the offseason. The third year of the deal includes a player option, and it appears that the Raptors will structure their rebuild around Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Ingram is currently sidelined by an ankle sprain and doesn't have a clear timetable for a return.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now