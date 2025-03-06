Brandon Ingram Injury: Re-evaluated in two weeks
The Raptors announced Thursday that Ingram (ankle) is progressing as expected, but he's still limited to individual work, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lewenberg adds that Ingram remains without a timetable to return, and that another update on his status will come in two weeks. At this point, it would be a bit of a surprise if Ingram returned during the month of March, especially with where the Raptors sit in the NBA standings.
