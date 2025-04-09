Brandon Ingram Injury: Ruled out for season

The Raptors officially shut down Ingram for the rest of the season Wednesday after he got a PRP injection in his left ankle, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram was traded to the Raptors in February before the NBA trade deadline. However, he's been dealing with an ankle injury, which cost him all but 18 games this season. He never got a chance to suit up for Toronto during the 2024-25 campaign. The team expects him to be ready for their summer program.